IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-198-17 May 30, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army, announced the assignment of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Robert D. Carlson, Army Reserve, deputy chief of engineers, Reserve Affairs (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, District of Columbia; and commanding general, Transatlantic Division, Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia, to special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), Washington, District of Columbia.
Maj. Gen. Steven R. Grove, director, Army Quadrennial Defense Review Office, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director, Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper Jr., Army Reserve, commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 80th training command (Total Army School System), Richmond, Virginia, to commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 76th Army Operational Response Command, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brig. Gen. Charles H. Cleveland, most recently serving as deputy chief of staff, communications, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan, to vice director for Intelligence, J-2, Joint Staff (Defense Intelligence Agency), Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Steven T. Eveker, Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), Army Reserve Deployment Support Command, Birmingham, Alabama; and deputy commander for mobilization (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 377th Theater Sustainment Command, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, deputy commanding general, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, to deputy commanding general, Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Brig. Gen. Johnnie L. Johnson Jr., deputy commanding general (Maneuver), 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, to deputy director, program analysis and evaluation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Mary-Kate Leahy, Army Reserve, director, J-2, Southern Command, Doral, Florida, to director, Army Reserve Engagement Cell (Individual Mobilization Augmentee); and deputy commanding general, Mobilization and Reserve Affairs (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), U.S. Army Europe, Germany.
Brig. Gen. Eugene J. LeBoeuf, Army Reserve, deputy commanding general (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, The Army University, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to director, Army Reserve Engagement Cell; and deputy commander (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), U.S. Army, Africa, Italy.
Brig. Gen. Jonathan J. McColumn, Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 103d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Des Moines, Iowa, to chief of sustainment, Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
Brig. Gen. John H. Phillips, Army Reserve, deputy commanding general-cyber (Troop Program Unit), 335th Signal Command (Theater), East Point, Georgia, to commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 335th Signal Command (Theater), Operational Command Post (Forward), Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. Patrick B. Roberson, assistant commanding general-operations, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne); and deputy commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq, to deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, Army Reserve Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
