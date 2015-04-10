Department of Defense
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in Singapore for Shangri-La Dialogue

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrived in Singapore today, where he will provide remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.
 
During the visit, he will meet with regional allies and counterparts to discuss common security issues.
 
The Shangri-La Dialogue is an Asia-focused defense summit, convening ministers and delegates from over 50 countries to discuss security challenges and opportunities.‎

