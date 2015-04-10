Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Gary Ross provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met June 2 with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a major annual forum for key leaders in the Asia-Pacific region, to discuss security challenges and opportunities.
The Secretary and the Prime Minister exchanged views on a range of global security issues and both emphasized the importance of our continued close collaboration in addressing shared security challenges.
The Secretary expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for hosting the upcoming Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Sydney, Australia, and his desire to use the consultations as an opportunity to further strengthen our long-standing alliance.