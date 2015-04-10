Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Indonesian Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu

Press Operations

Release No: NR-203-17
June 3, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Gary Ross provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met June 3 with Indonesian Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to discuss security challenges and defense cooperation.
 
They exchanged views on the regional security environment and highlighted the need for continued ASEAN unity to address shared challenges facing Southeast Asia.   The Secretary and Minister Ryamizard discussed cooperation on countering violent extremism from groups like ISIS and addressed the threat posed by returning foreign fighters.  
 
Secretary Mattis relayed his appreciation for the broad range of U.S.-Indonesian defense cooperation and encouraged Indonesia’s continuing contributions to regional security.  They emphasized continued cooperation in maritime domain awareness and information sharing to combat transnational threats.  They also discussed the importance of supporting Indonesia’s defense modernization efforts through strengthening bilateral training, interoperability, and defense trade.‎

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe