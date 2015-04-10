Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in Sydney, Australia for Ministerial

Press Operations

Release No: NR-205-17
June 4, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrived in Sydney, Australia today to attend the 27th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultation alongside Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
 
During the visit, Secretary Mattis is scheduled to meet with Australian Minister of Defense Marise Payne to discuss our shared commitment to global peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

