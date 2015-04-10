Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Release of the Report on Military and Security Developments in China

Press Operations

Release No: NR-209-17
June 6, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Department of Defense's annual report, "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China"  is now available here
 
This report informs Congress of the Department of Defense's assessment of military and security developments involving China.
 
As stipulated by law, the report is a DoD product and is transmitted to Congress by the secretary of defense. It is coordinated with other agencies and departments across the U.S. government, and it is the authoritative assessment from the United States government on military and security developments involving China.

