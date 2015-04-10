On July 27, 2017, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a policy Memorandum mandating the use of the Department of Defense's Best-In-Class Next Generation Delivery Services contract. The OMB policy directs all Federal agencies to use the government-wide contract to meet their global air and ground small package delivery services and to transition to the new contract immediately upon availability on October 1, 2017.
This government-wide contract solution leverages the federal government's buying power; reduces the number of contract vehicles; and strengthens demand management practices. The contract is a result of collaborative efforts of an interagency team of DoD and executive agency representatives, working together to design a government-wide solution based on the principles of OMB's Category Management initiative.