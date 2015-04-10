General Officer Assignments

Department of Defense
Search Defense.gov:
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search Defense.gov:
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-277-17 July 27, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army, announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Brian J. McKiernan, commanding general, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Michael C. O’Guinn, U.S. Army Reserve, to deputy surgeon general for mobilization and reserve affairs (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Surgeon General, Falls Church, Virginia. He previously served as commanding general (Troop Program Unit), Medical Readiness and Training Command, San Antonio, Texas.
Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner, Jr., director of operations and director, rapid equipment fielding, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, to deputy commanding general, III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Steven W. Ainsworth, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general, 21st Theater Support Command, Germany, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Belle Chasse, Louisiana.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Paul T. Calvert, deputy commanding general (maneuver), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, to commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Bruce E. Hackett, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 451st Sustainment Command (expeditionary), Wichita, Kansas, to commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 80th Training Command (The Army School System), Richmond, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) James B. Jarrard, director, Pakistan and Afghanistan Coordination Cell, J-5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Miyako N. Schanely, U.S. Army Reserve, commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 102d Training Division (Maneuver Support) and deputy commanding general for mobilization and training (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 416th Engineer Command, Darien, Illinois.
Brig. Gen. Paul H. Fredenburgh III, commandant, The Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University, Washington, District of Columbia, to director for command, control, communications and cyber, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, to senior military assistant to Deputy Secretary of Defense, Washington, District of Columbia. He most recently served as deputy commanding general (operations), 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, deputy commanding general (support), 10th Mountain Division (light), Fort Drum, New York, to deputy chief of staff for operations, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, United Kingdom.
Col. (Promotable) John W. Aarsen, U.S. Army Reserve, assistant deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 94th Training Division, Fort Lee, Virginia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 451st Sustainment Command (expeditionary), Wichita, Kansas.
Col. (Promotable) George N. Appenzeller, command surgeon, U.S. Africa Command, Germany, to deputy commander, Regional Health Command-Pacific, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Col. (Promotable) Kris A. Belanger, U.S. Army Reserve, assistant chief of staff, G-7, 80th Training Command (The Army School System), Richmond, Virginia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command West, Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Col. (Promotable) Douglas A. Cherry, U.S. Army Reserve, chief of staff (Active Guard Reserve), 76th Operational Response Command, Salt Lake City, Utah, to deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 76th Operational Response Command, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Col. (Promotable) Ellen S. Clark, U.S. Army Reserve, division chief (rear) (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Headquarters, U.S. European Command, Germany, to director, Army Reserve Engagement Cell (Individual Mobilization Augmentee) and deputy commander, United States Army South, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Col. (Promotable) Robert S. Cooley, Jr., U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 85th Support Command, Arlington Heights, Illinois, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 353d Civil Affairs Command, Staten Island, New York.
Col. (Promotable) Dianne M. Del Rosso, U.S. Army Reserve, strategic mobility chief (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 311th Sustainment Command (expeditionary), Los Angeles, California.
Col. (Promotable) Joseph A. Edwards II, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy chief of staff, operations (Troop Program Unit), Joint Enabling Capability Command, Norfolk, Virginia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 104th Training Division (Leader Training), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Col. (Promotable) Howard-Charles W. Geck, U.S. Army Reserve, assistant deputy commander-support (Troop Program Unit), 80th Training Command (The Army School System), Richmond, Virginia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 103d Sustainment Command (expeditionary), Des Moines, Iowa.
Col. (Promotable) Michael T. Harvey, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Active Guard Reserve), U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 102d Training Division (Maneuver Support) and deputy commanding general for mobilization and training (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Col. (Promotable) Martin F. Klein, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commander (Active Guard Reserve), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, to commander (Troop Program Unit) U.S. Army Reserve Deployment Support Command, Birmingham, Alabama; and deputy commander for mobilization (Troop Program Unit), Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Col. (Promotable) William S. Lynn, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), Southeast Medical Area Regional Support Group, Nashville, Tennessee, to deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), Salt Lake City, Utah.
Col. (Promotable) Joseph A. Marsiglia, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group, Fort Sheridan, Illinois, to mobilization and reserve affairs (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Surgeon General, Falls Church, Virginia; and deputy commander (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Army Reserve Medical Command, Pinellas Park, Florida.
Col. (Promotable) Robert F. Pleczkowski, U.S. Army Reserve, director, reserve components integration (Active Guard Reserve), Office of the Chief of Chaplains, Washington, District of Columbia, to assistant deputy chief of chaplains (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Chief of Chaplains, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. (Promotable) Mark A. Towne, U.S. Army Reserve, director, chief of Army reserve; and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Action Group (Active Guard Reserve), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to deputy chief of staff (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Col. (Promotable) Irene M. Zoppi, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), U.S. Army Reserve Element, U.S. Southern Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Miami, Florida, to deputy commander-support (Troop Program Unit), 200th Military Police Command (Mission Support Element), Fort Meade, Maryland.
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe