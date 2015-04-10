Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis on North Korea ICBM launch

Press Operations

Release No: NR-279-17
July 28, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch today at about 10:41 a.m. EDT.  We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected.
 
The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.  We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment.
 
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.
 
Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad.  We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.

