Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SES Announcements

Press Operations

Release No: NR-280-17
July 31, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:
 
Raymond Horoho has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Horoho most recently served as senior human capital executive at the Center for Human Capitol Innovation. He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, and the Naval War College.
 
Joseph L’Etoile has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the senior advisor to the assistant secretary of defense for Readiness. L’Etoile most recently served as chief operating officer and partner of Orbis Operations. He is a graduate of The Citadel, and Marine Corps University.
 
Michael Powers has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller. Powers most recently served as special assistant to the secretary for Finance and Budget for the Department of Transportation. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia, Wayne State University, the Federal Executive Institute, and the Professional Military Comptroller School.
 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe