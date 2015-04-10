DoD Identifies Air Force Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of an airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Tech. Sgt. David Board, 49, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died August 2 in Kuwait in a non-combat-related incident while deployed in support of combat operations.
He was assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia. For more information, media may contact the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety at 304-957-2515 or Lawrence.C.Messina@wv.gov
