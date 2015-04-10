Department of Defense
DoD Identifies Army Casualties

Release No: NR-283-17
Aug. 3, 2017
The Department of Defense announced today the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. They died Aug. 2 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as a result of injuries sustained when a vehicle-borne improved explosive device detonated near their convoy. Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. The incident is under investigation.

Killed were:

Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana. 

Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina.

For more information related to this release, media may contact Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs Office at 910-432-6189.

