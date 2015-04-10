Department of Defense
Flag Officer Assignment

Release No: NR-284-17
Aug. 8, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignment:

Capt. Sara A. Joyner, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as the lead for the aviation physiological episodes (PE) effort, Washington, District of Columbia. Joyner is currently serving as director, Navy Senate Liaison, Office of Legislative Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia.

