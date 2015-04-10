Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting With Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Lich

Press Operations

Release No: NR-285-17
Aug. 8, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich to discuss the growing U.S.-Vietnam defense relationship and regional security challenges. 

The Secretary and the Minister of National Defense agreed on actions to deepen defense cooperation, including hosting the first visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier to Vietnam next year, expanding naval cooperation, and increasing information-sharing. The Secretary highlighted the robust level of peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and Coast Guard cooperation, including the recent transfer of a former U.S. Coast Guard cutter to improve Vietnam's maritime law enforcement capabilities. 

The two leaders agreed a strong U.S.-Vietnam defense relationship promotes regional and global security. This relationship is based on mutual respect and common interests, including the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and globally; respect for international law; and recognition of national sovereignty. The Secretary welcomed Vietnam's engagement and growing leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe