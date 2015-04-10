Department of Defense
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis visits Google Headquarters‎

Release No: NR-287-17
Aug. 11, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Today Secretary Jim Mattis visited Google headquarters and met with leadership to discuss innovative new technologies and methods to best leverage advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cyber-security for the Department of Defense. 

The secretary emphasized that the DoD must continue to be a smart user of commercial technology and able to innovate at the speed of relevancy. 

Secretary Mattis thanked the leadership of Google for their insights and looks forward to continuing dialogue aimed at solving future technology challenges.

