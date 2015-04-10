Department of Defense
DOD Identifies Army Casualties

The Department of Defense announced today the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. They died Aug. 13 of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations in Iraq. Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The incident is under investigation.

Killed were:

Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York

Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas

For more information related to this release, media may contact LTC Joe Buccino, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs, at (910) 432-6189.

