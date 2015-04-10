Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Dutch Minister of Defence Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the Pentagon today.
Secretary Mattis highlighted the Netherland's value to the United States and NATO as a reliable ally. He thanked the minister for continued support in NATO's deterrence efforts.
He emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance and noted that the Netherlands continues to support the Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.