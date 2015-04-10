Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands

Press Operations

Release No: NR-290-17
Aug. 15, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Dutch Minister of Defence Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the Pentagon today.

Secretary Mattis highlighted the Netherland's value to the United States and NATO as a reliable ally. He thanked the minister for continued support in NATO's deterrence efforts.

He emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance and noted that the Netherlands continues to support the Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

