Readout of Secretary Mattis’ Meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Today, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on the sidelines of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee (SCC) to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.- Japan Alliance. 

During the meeting, ‎the secretary emphasized that the United States remains steadfast in its ironclad commitment to defend Japan in the face of common threats, such as those posed by North Korea. 

They also discussed the accelerating implementation of the 2015 Revised Guidelines for Bilateral Defense Cooperation and enhancing Japan's defense capabilities.
