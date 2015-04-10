Today, at the direction of the President, the Department of Defense initiated the process to elevate U.S. Cyber Command to a unified combatant command. The decision is consistent with Title 10 of U.S. Code, section 167b, and the recommendation of the Secretary of Defense.
The elevation will mark a significant evolution in the way the department organizes to execute cyberspace missions and comes as a direct result of the efforts of the entire DoD cyber workforce.
Elevation of U.S. Cyber Command from its previous status as a sub-unified command under U.S. Strategic Command reflects the growing centrality of cyberspace to U.S. national security. Raising the organizational status of U.S. Cyber Command is intended to demonstrate visibly DoD's long-term commitment to cyberspace as a warfighting domain. It also signals the department's resolve to embrace the changing nature of warfare - thus helping to reassure partners and deter adversaries.
U.S. Cyber Command has matured since its establishment in 2009. This step will make the command even more agile and strengthen its voice in the department.
Today, the Cyber Mission Force is making significant contributions in meeting the department's toughest challenges, including the fight against ISIS. This progress has been possible thanks to the hard work and commitment of the employees of U.S. Cyber Command and the cyber workforce across the department.