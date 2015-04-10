Department of Defense
Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on the South Asia Strategy

The president has provided his strategic guidance for the South Asia strategy following a rigorous interagency review.

I have directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. I will be in consultation with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies—several of which have also committed to increasing their troop numbers. Together, we will assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.
Jim Mattis SecDef

