IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein

Release No: NR-298-17
Aug. 21, 2017
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Today Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to express U.S. appreciation for Jordanian efforts to combat ISIS and re-affirm the U.S. commitment to an enduring partnership with Jordan.
 
Secretary Mattis shared his admiration for the valor Jordanian troops have demonstrated in the defeat-ISIS fight, and thanked King Abdullah II for his strong leadership.
 
In addition, the secretary expressed appreciation to Jordan for supporting the U.S. military presence and our strong bilateral security partnership.
 
This is the first trip to Jordan during the secretary’s tenure.

