Readout of Secretary Mattis’ Meeting with Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat

Press Operations

Release No: NR-300-17
Aug. 21, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat to reaffirm a strong, enduring U.S.-Jordan partnership.
 
The secretary praised Lt. Gen. Freihat's efforts to reform the Jordan Armed Forces –Arab Army, and assured him of U.S. support for continued progress.
 
The secretary and chairman also discussed bolstering Jordan's defenses against a range of security challenges, to include border security and enhancing capabilities for the defeat-ISIS fight.‎ He affirmed the U.S. commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Jordan in facing regional and global challenges.

