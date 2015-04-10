Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Senior Executive Service Announcements

Press Operations

Release No: NR-302-17
Aug. 22, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:

Addison D. Davis IV has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment. Davis was previously chief executive officer for the U.S. Army Reserve and served as deputy assistant secretary of the Army for environment, safety, and occupational health. Davis is a former Army Ranger, and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and Harvard University.

Charles Fred Drummond has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for force education and training. Drummond was most recently branch head of Navy Education Strategy and Policy (OPNAV N127.) Drummond served as a naval flight officer, and is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Auburn University at Montgomery. 

Richard Landolt has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the defense advisor to the NATO ambassador. Landolt was most recently executive director of public safety for the city of Mobile, Alabama. Landolt is a retired rear admiral, and a graduate of the University of Florida, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College. 

Matthew Shipley has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for force readiness. Shipley was most recently military legislative assistant to Sen. Ted Cruz. Previously, Shipley served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Arizona State University.

John Stopher has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the director of the Principal Department of Defense Space Advisor Staff. Stopher was previously budget director for the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Stopher is a graduate of the University at Buffalo. 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe