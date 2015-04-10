Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Today Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to thank the prime minister for his strong wartime leadership, which has enabled the Iraqi Security Forces to achieve victory in Mosul and set ISIS on a path to a lasting defeat.
The secretary reaffirmed U.S. dedication to the U.S.-Iraq security partnership, and committed to continued support to improve security for the Iraqi people and deny ISIS terrorists safe haven in Iraq.