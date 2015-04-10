Flag Officer Assignment

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-308-17
Aug. 25, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignment:

Rear Adm. (lower half) Cedric E. Pringle will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, San Diego, California.  Pringle is currently serving as deputy commander, Joint Interagency Task Force-South, U.S. Southern Command, Key West, Florida.

