Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Identifies Army Civilian Casualty

Press Operations

Release No: NR-309-17
Aug. 25, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Department of Defense announced today the death of a civilian who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
 
GS-12 Daniel Hoadley, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Aug. 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.
 
Hoadley was assigned to the Office of the Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
 
For more information, media may contact Kim Gillespie, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) Public Affairs, at 256-450-5727.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe