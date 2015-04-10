DoD Identifies Army Civilian Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a civilian who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
GS-12 Daniel Hoadley, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Aug. 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.
Hoadley was assigned to the Office of the Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
For more information, media may contact Kim Gillespie, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) Public Affairs, at 256-450-5727.