General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. Paul E. Bauman, deputy director, future joint force development, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk, Virginia, to senior defense official and defense attaché-Pakistan, U.S. Embassy, Islamabad, Pakistan.

Maj. Gen. Thomas W. Geary, assistant deputy chief of staff, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to military deputy to the director, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, District of Columbia. 

Brig. Gen. Joel D. Jackson, senior special assistant to the commander, U.S. European Command, and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, Mons, Belgium, to special assistant to the commander, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Brig. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, chief, Strategic Planning Integration Division, Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, Air Crew Crisis Task Force, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Maj. Gen. Robert D. Labrutta, commander, Second Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to director, Military Force Management Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Leahy, commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education; and vice commander, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to commander, Second Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Keesler Air Force, Mississippi.

Maj. Gen. Michael D. Rothstein, deputy assistant secretary for plans, programs, and operations, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Department of State, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education; and vice commander, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

