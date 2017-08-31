Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
August 31, 2017
Yesterday, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke by telephone with Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera to discuss North Korea’s missile launch on August 28. Secretary Mattis and Minister Onodera both agreed that this launch is an unacceptable act that undermines security and stability in the region. Secretary Mattis reaffirmed that the United States’ defense commitments to Japan remain ironclad, including its extended deterrence commitment.
Secretary Mattis also underscored the United States’ commitment to assist Japan in enhancing its ballistic missile defense capabilities in the face of North Korea’s escalatory actions. Both Secretary Mattis and Minister Onodera agreed on the importance of trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea to strengthen deterrence and to maintain the peace and security of Northeast Asia.