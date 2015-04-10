DoD Identifies Army Soldier Listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown

The Department of Defense announced today the identity of a soldier listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN). The announcement resulted from an Aug. 25 training incident off the coast of Yemen, where the soldier was supporting U.S. Central Command operations.
Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez is listed as DUSTWUN from the Aug. 25 incident. The incident is under investigation.
For more information regarding Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, media may contact the U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Office at 813-529-0220.