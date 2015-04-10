Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Declares DUSTWUN Soldier Deceased

Press Operations

Release No: NR-316-17
Sept. 1, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was previously listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) on Aug. 25. The soldier was involved in a training incident off the coast of Yemen, where the soldier was supporting U.S. Central Command operations.
 
Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez was declared deceased on Aug. 31 as a result of the training incident on Aug. 25. The incident remains under investigation.
 
For more information regarding Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, media may contact the United States Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office at 910-494-1589.
 
For more information on the investigation, media may contact the U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Office at 813-529-0220.

