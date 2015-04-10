Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid al-Attiyah

Press Operations

Release No: NR-321-17
Sept. 8, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke by telephone today with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid al-Attiyah to discuss the security partnership between the U.S. and Qatar. The secretary and the minister affirmed the strategic partnership and discussed continued cooperation.

 

