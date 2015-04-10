Update: DoD Response to Hurricane Irma September 12, 2017 (5:00 pm EDT)

The Department of Defense has initiated response operations in Florida and continued response operations in the Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico. DoD expects to complete evacuating U.S. citizens from St. Martin and is coordinating the evacuation of U.S. citizens from the British Virgin Islands. Joint Task Force-Leeward Islands is arriving in the eastern Caribbean today to start providing humanitarian assistance, to include water, sanitation, logistics support, movement of relief personnel and humanitarian commodities.
DoD Response Details:
Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (VIPR):
- There are approximately 10,000 DoD personnel supporting response operations in VIPR.
- KEARSARGE/26th MEU, WASP, OAK HILL, and McLEAN are conducting relief operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The SS WRIGHT is loading FEMA containers and is scheduled to depart for St. Thomas.
- Marines from the 26th MEU battalion landing team conducting logistical and support operations.
- USACE will assess the Schneider Regional Medical Center (principal medical facility on St. Thomas, USVI) today. USACE is also coordinating the shipment of a 750-Kw generator to St. Thomas to assist in restarting the island's power plant.
- USTRANSCOM will lift the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to St. Thomas with primary and emergency patient care capability.
Florida:
- There are approximately 20,700 Department of Defense personnel supporting response operations in the eastern United States.
- USNORTHCOM is postured to conduct relief operations from the sea with aircraft from ABE LINCOLN, FARRAGUT, IWO JIMA, NEW YORK, and SAN JACINTO. FARRAGUT will arrive off the Florida coast on Wednesday. ABE LINCOLN helicopters airlifted supplies to forces opening Marathon Airport in the Florida Keys.
- U.S. Army has High Water Trucks enroute to Florida from Fort Bragg, NC, and MARFORNORTH is postured to move fuel and supplies to Search and Rescue airfields.
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power teams, debris removal teams, temporary roofing teams and port survey personnel are in place in Florida and Georgia. USACE and USCG are working to reopen ports - focusing on Port Everglades and Tampa.
- Defense Logistics Agency is developing joint solutions to support Florida first responder fuel requirements.