Deputy Secretary of Defense spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan met with Minister of Defence Marina Pendeš for Bosnia and Herzegovina today in the Pentagon.
Deputy Secretary Shanahan expressed appreciation for Bosnia and Herzegovina's ongoing contributions to NATO efforts in Afghanistan and in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The leaders also discussed Bosnia and Herzegovina's completion of its defense review, progress in defense reforms, and the United States' support of Bosnia and Herzegovina's path to NATO membership.
Both agreed to maintain continued dialogue on shared security interests.