IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Flag Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-328-17
Sept. 15, 2017
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Keith M. Jones, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as deputy commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.  Jones is currently serving as commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, Williamsburg, Virginia.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel J. MacDonnell, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as deputy director, Warfare Integration, N2/N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  MacDonnell is currently serving as commander, Naval Information Force Reserve, Fort Worth, Texas.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas W. Marotta, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as reserve deputy, Operations, Plans and Strategy, N3/N5, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  Marotta is currently serving as reserve deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Matthew A. Zirkle, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Reserve Innovation Branch, N095, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  Zirkle most recently served as deputy chief of staff, Submarines, NATO Maritime Command, Northwood, United Kingdom.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Alan D. Beal will be assigned as reserve deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.  Beal is currently serving as deputy commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Millington, Tennessee.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Grafton D. Chase will be assigned as commander, Naval Supply Global Logistics Support Command, San Diego, California.  Chase is currently serving as reserve director, Logistics Programs and Business Operations, N41, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Kevin C. Hayes will be assigned as reserve deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.  Hayes is currently serving as reserve deputy commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Gene F. Price will be assigned as commander, Naval Information Force Reserve, Fort Worth, Texas.  Price is currently assigned as deputy commander, U.S. 10th Fleet, Fort Meade, Maryland.  

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Alan J. Reyes will be assigned as commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, Williamsburg, Virginia.  Reyes is currently assigned as deputy director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.  

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Louis C. Tripoli will be assigned as command surgeon, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.  Tripoli is currently assigned as deputy commander, Navy Medicine East, Portsmouth, Virginia.  

Navy Reserve Capt. Eugene A. Burcher, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as reserve deputy commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.  Burcher is currently serving as deputy, Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer, Navy Installations Command Headquarters, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. Rodney P. DeWalt, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as reserve deputy commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Little Creek, Virginia. DeWalt is currently serving as commanding officer, Navy Reserve, Navy Installations Command Headquarters, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. Joey B. Dodgen, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.  Dodgen is currently serving as deputy commander, Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command, Jacksonville, Florida.

Navy Reserve Capt. Jacquelyn McClelland, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as reserve director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.  McClelland is currently serving as logistics officer, Navy Reserve, Naval Supply Systems Command, Global Logistics Support Headquarters, San Diego, California.

Navy Reserve Capt. Andrew J. Mueller, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Millington, Tennessee.  Mueller is currently serving as chief of staff, Navy Reserve, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3/N5, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. Richard A. Rodriguez, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, San Diego, California. Rodriguez most recently served as chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

