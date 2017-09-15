Department of Defense
Search Defense.gov:
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Photos
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Photos
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search Defense.gov:
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Japan Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera
Press Operations
Release No: NR-329-17 Sept. 15, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Director of Defense Press Operations Colonel Rob Manning provided the following readout:
September 15, 2017
Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera on the evening of 14 September following the latest North Korean missile launch. The secretary reassured his Japanese counterpart of America's unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan and the broader security of the region. Secretary Mattis and Minister Onodera agreed that the North Korean provocation called for a strong demonstration of a unified front between the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, and agreed on the importance of robust trilateral defense cooperation between the three nations.
North Korea
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe