Senior Executive Service Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:
William S. Castle has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the principal deputy general counsel. Castle was most recently chief counsel in Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Senate President Pro Tempore office. Earlier, he was minority general counsel to the Senate Armed Services Committee and, prior to that, senior national security counsel to Sen. Hatch. Castle is a graduate of Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Dr. Colin F. Jackson has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia. Jackson was most recently director of the Advanced Strategist Program for the U.S. Naval War College. Jackson is a graduate of Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
EmilyGrace Mate has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the special assistant and deputy chief of staff to the Secretary of the Navy. Mate was most recently president of Impel LLC. Mate serves in the National Guard Reserve, and is a graduate of the University of Akron, Georgetown University, Boston University, and the National Intelligence University.