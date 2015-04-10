Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Romanian Minister of Defense Mihai-Viorel Fifor

Press Operations

Release No: NR-333-17
Sept. 20, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Romanian Minister of Defense Mihai-Viorel Fifor yesterday at the Pentagon.

Secretary Mattis highlighted Romania's role as a critical security partner in the Black Sea region. He thanked the minister for co-hosting the exercise Saber Guardian in July, the largest 2017 exercise in Europe for NATO allies and partners.

Secretary Mattis emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO Alliance and noted that Romania is on track to meet the Wales Summit Defense Spending Pledge in 2017. 

Both leaders stressed the importance of standing shoulder-to-shoulder to keep Europe whole and free.

