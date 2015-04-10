Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Polish Minister of Defense Antoni Macierewicz

Sept. 21, 2017
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Polish Minister of Defense Antoni Macierewicz today at the Pentagon.
 
Secretary Mattis highlighted NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP), of which the United States and Poland are partnered as framework and host nations respectively, demonstrating our collective will to deter regional aggression. He thanked the minister for hosting numerous U.S. forces, to include portions of an armored brigade combat team as well as the U.S. eFP battlegroup, and Poland’s continuing contributions to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the Defeat-ISIS campaign.
 
Secretary Mattis emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO Alliance and noted that Poland sets the example by meeting the Wales Summit Defense Spending Pledge and investing in its modernization.
 
Both leaders stressed the importance of standing shoulder-to-shoulder to keep Europe whole and free.

