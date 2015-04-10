Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Robert Karem's Meeting with Malian Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Tièna Coulibaly

Press Operations

Release No: NR-338-17
Sept. 27, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
‎Under Secretary of Defense spokesperson Laura Seal provided the following readout:

Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Robert Karem met with Malian Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Tièna Coulibaly on September 26, 2017 at the Pentagon. 

Mr.  Karem and Minister Coulibaly affirmed the significance of the bilateral relationship and discussed efforts to address security issues facing Mali and the Sahel, to include U.S. support for the G5 Sahel Force initiative and shared interests in combatting terrorism. Additionally, they discussed ongoing defense institution building initiatives in Mali. Both recognized the importance of implementing the Algiers Peace Accord. 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe