Readout of Deputy Secretary Shanahan's Call with Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló

Press Operations

Release No: NR-340-17
Sept. 28, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Deputy Secretary of Defense spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
 
Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan spoke by phone with Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló today from the Pentagon.
 
Deputy Secretary Shanahan pledged the Department of Defense will stay aligned with FEMA’s plan to stabilize the situation and sustain life in Puerto Rico. He made clear supporting the territory’s citizens is a top priority, and DOD will deploy all needed resources to do so.
 
The leaders discussed the rapid deployment of additional response capacity, expanding airfield throughput, and positioning key DOD leaders in Puerto Rico. DOD also continues to support FEMA's immediate objectives to complete hospital assessments and establish an island-wide commodities distribution plan.
 
Both leaders agreed that collaboration is key to success in this situation and look forward to Puerto Rican and DOD officials working together with FEMA at all levels of command.

