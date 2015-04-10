SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – USTRANSCOM is now the single manager of the Defense Personal Property Program or DP3, which oversees the Department of Defense’s household goods and privately-owned vehicle shipment programs.
For the past eight years, the U.S. Army’s Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, a USTRANSCOM component, directed the DP3. During the same timeframe, USTRANSCOM guided the Defense Personal Property System or DPS, the DP3’s electronic application that offers 24-hour access throughout the entire move process via the website www.move.mil. While administered by two separate units, the DP3 and its web interface, DPS, did not operate as effectively or efficiently as they could, prompting the consolidation of both under USTRANSCOM.
“Although DP3 met customers’ requirements, the program’s consolidation provides the unity of effort and alignment to enhance the relocation experience of military members, DOD civil servants, and their families,” said U.S. Army Col. Ralph Lounsbrough, Personal Property Division chief in USTRANSCOM’s Strategy, Capabilities, Policy, and Logistics Directorate. “A consolidated DP3 management structure also offers one entry point for program inquiries, requests, and concerns from the military branches and the moving industry.”
Program improvements will gradually occur, including an update to the www.move.mil website, with most in place for the peak moving season next summer. Planned website upgrades include making critical relocation procedural tips more user-friendly, understandable and accessible, as well as providing accurate key contact information for local assistance.
“In the vast majority of cases, the quickest resolution for move-related issues is through the Installation Transportation or Traffic Management Office. This won’t change under the DP3 consolidation,” stated U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Jensen, chief of operations, USTRANSCOM’s Personal Property Division. “We don’t want any customer to struggle with the move process. If their questions aren’t being adequately addressed locally, they can elevate their concerns to USTRANSCOM.”
Even with a consolidated DP3, customers should plan ahead for a successful relocation by either visiting their TMO or registering for a DPS account on www.move.mil prior to, or when they receive, their permanent change of station orders. Planning ahead is the best way to ensure your move is a success.
“We’re more aware than ever that it’s not about the stuff we move, but it’s about the families we relocate and how you deliver exceptional customer service,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Darren McDew, USTRANSCOM commander.
Observing its 30th anniversary yesterday, the U.S. Transportation Command continues to answer the Nation’s call, whether delivering an immediate and decisive force when and where needed, assuring unrivaled global expeditionary capability, or now, providing more efficient, effective, and customer-first relocation services.