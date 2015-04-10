Department of Defense
DoD Identifies Army Casualty

Release No: NR-342-17
Oct. 3, 2017
The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Alexander W.  Missildine, 20, of Tyler, Texas, died Oct. 1 in Ninawa Province, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when an improved explosive device detonated near his convoy. The incident is under investigation.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Polk, La.

For more information, media may contact Ms. Julie Halpin, Fort Drum Public Affairs, at 315-772-8286.
