IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Press Operations

Release No: NR-343-17
Oct. 2, 2017
The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today the following assignment: 

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron G. McDonald, currently assigned as the Marine Raider Regiment sergeant major, Marine Corps Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has been selected to replace Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy S. Dotson as the command senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force North, Fort Bliss, Texas.

