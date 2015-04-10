Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-344-17
Oct. 4, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. Lance R. Bunch, principal military assistant to the Secretary of Defense, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, CJ35, Future Operations, Headquarters Resolute Support, U.S. Central Command, Kabul, Afghanistan.

Maj. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, director of integrated air, space, and cyberspace and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to commander, 14th Air Force, Air Force Space Command, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe