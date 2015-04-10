Flag Officer Assignment

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-345-17
Oct. 5, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignment:

Rear Adm. (lower half) Mary C. Riggs will be assigned as director, research and development, Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia.  Riggs is currently serving as commander, Navy Reserve Expeditionary Medicine, Falls Church, Virginia. 

