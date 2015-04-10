DoD Identifies Army Casualties

The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of three soldiers who were part of a joint U.S. and Nigerien train, advise and assist mission. They died Oct. 4 in southwest Niger, as a result of hostile fire while on a reconnaissance patrol. All soldiers were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The incident is under investigation.
Killed were:
Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington
Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio
Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia
