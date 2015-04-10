Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-348-17 Oct. 6, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army announces the assignments of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. John E. Cardwell, U.S. Army Reserve, special assistant to the commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command for Reserve Matters, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, U.S. Army Reserve, Commander (Troop Program Unit), 104th Training Division (Leader Training), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to commanding general (Troop Program Unit), U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr., to assistant chief of staff, C-3/J-3, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Republic of Korea. He most recently served as commanding general, 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Reserve, special assistant to the commander, U.S. Africa Command, Germany.
Brig. Gen. Douglas F. Anderson, U.S. Army Reserve, currently serving as commander (Troop Program Unit), 9th Mission Support Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He most recently served as director, Army Reserve Engagement Cell (Troop Program Unit), Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Christian, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 412th Engineer Command (Mission Support Element), Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Commander (Troop Program Unit), 412th Engineer Command, Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Brig. Gen. Joseph D’Costa, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy chief of staff, G-3 (Troop Program Unit), 75th Training Command, Houston, Texas, to reserve deputy director for joint force development, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. Michael R. Fenzel, deputy commanding general (support), 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ-5, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan.
Brig. Gen. Ural D. Glanville, U.S. Army Reserve, Assistant Judge Advocate General, Operations (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Judge Advocate General, to commander (Troop Program Unit), U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. Dustin A. Shultz, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Active Guard Reserve), 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), Camp Bullis, Texas, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 1st Mission Support Command, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.
Brig. Gen. Tony L. Wright, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 1st Brigade, Southern Training Division, Houston, Texas, to deputy commanding general, 88th Regional Support Command, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
Col. William B. Dyer III, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), U.S. Legal Command, Gaithersburg, Maryland, to assistant judge advocate general, operations (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Judge Advocate General, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. Matthew P. Easley, U.S. Army Reserve, Chief of Staff (Troop Program Unit), 335th Signal Command, East Point, Georgia, to deputy commanding general – cyber (Troop Program Unit), 335th Signal Command (Theater), East Point, Georgia.
Col. Brian E. Miller, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 302d Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, to deputy commander (Troop Program Unit), 412th Engineer Command (Mission Support Element), Vicksburg, Mississippi.
