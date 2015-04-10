Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Identifies Army Casualty

Press Operations

Release No: NR-349-17
Oct. 7, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was part of a joint U.S. and Nigerien train, advise and assist mission.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, died Oct. 4 in southwest Niger as a result of enemy fire. His body was recovered by U.S. personnel Oct. 6. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The incident is under investigation.

For more information, media may contact the United States Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office at 910-494-1589.‎

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe