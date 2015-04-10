Senior Executive Service Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:
Eric Chewning has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for manufacturing and industrial base policy. Chewning was most recently a partner with McKinsey & Co. focusing on the aerospace and defense industry. He is an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
William Jordan Gillis has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for energy, installations, and environment. Gillis was most recently a director at ScottMadden Inc. and served as an Army officer prior to that. Gillis is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from Emory University.
Thomas F. Mooney has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as chief of staff to the deputy chief management officer. Mooney was most recently the deputy White House liaison in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Mooney received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and his master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University.
Michael “Mick” Patrick Mulroy has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East. Mulroy recently retired as a paramilitary operations officer in the CIA after a career of decorated service in conflict areas across the globe. He is a former Marine with a bachelor's degree from Augusta University and a law degree from Samford University.
Ryan D. Newman has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service as the deputy general counsel for legal counsel. Newman most recently served as principal deputy assistant attorney general and acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy for the Department of Justice. Newman is a former Army officer and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and the University of Texas School of Law.
Daniel P. Walsh has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the director of the White House Military Office. Walsh most recently served as deputy director of the White House Military Office. Walsh holds a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, two master of science degrees from the National Graduate School and Embry Riddle University, and a fellowship in national security from Harvard University.