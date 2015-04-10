Flag Officer Announcements

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-354-17
Oct. 17, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:

Navy Vice Adm. Christopher W. Grady for reappointment to the rank of vice admiral, and for assignment as assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.  Grady is currently serving as commander, Sixth Fleet; commander, Task Force Six; commander, Striking and Support Forces NATO; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa; and Joint Force Maritime Component commander Europe, Naples, Italy.  

Navy Rear Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey for appointment to the rank of vice admiral, and for assignment as deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.  Lindsey is currently serving as commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia. 

Navy Capt. Michael E. Boyle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Boyle is currently serving as director for international engagement, N52, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. 

